Hudson’s Bay post wider losses on lower sales and heavy discounts

Hudson’s Bay (OTCPK:HBAYF -0.9% ) reported a wider Q2 loss to $462M compared to $104M last year, hurt by several shuttered stores, heavy discounting and declining sales at the retailer’s namesake brand.

The company said that it has been fighting a tough retail environment as Amazon.com and other department stores such as Macy’s and Nordstrom continue to swoop up more customers with discounts, and promotional activity in luxury was exceptionally intense in Q2 and a notable change from Q1.

Brands Saks Fifth Avenue and Saks OFF 5TH, however, performed well, as comparable sales at Saks Fifth Avenue rose 0.6% and Saks OFF 5TH climbed 3.4%.

Retail sales fell marginally to $1.83B, with total revenue of $1.85B

