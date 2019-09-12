Biogen down 3% on Tecfidera patent review

Biogen (BIIB -2.6% ) slips on average volume in apparent response to a decision by the USPTO's Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) to review its U.S. Patent No. 8,399,514 ('514 patent) covering the daily dosing regimen of 480 mg of MS med Tecfidera (dimethyl fumarate). Osaka, Japan-based Sawai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. is challenging the validity of the patent in hopes of marketing a generic version.

Mylan challenged the same patent earlier this year.

Generic companies have been after the '514 patent for some time. The PTAB declined to institute an inter partes review in September 2015.

Tecfidera is the company's top seller, accounting for ~32% of its Q2 revenues.