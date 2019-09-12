WarnerMedia signs Abrams to deal through 2024

WarnerMedia (T -1.5% ) has locked up a huge content deal, formally signing highly sought creator J.J. Abrams and his Bad Robot production company to a long-term agreement.

Bad Robot will make movies, shows, games and other content for Warner in a wide-ranging pact starting now and running through 2024.

Abrams has a key role in the latest round of Star Wars films (including helming this December's The Rise of Skywalker), as well as creator roles in Lost, Alias, Westworld and Star Trek.

AT&T's hard sell included sending WarnerMedia chief John Stankey to London last September to pitch Abrams on the benefits of bringing his content there.

