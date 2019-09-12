Highlights from Gap's investor update

Gap (GPS -0.5% ) execs maintain that separation of the company's brands creates two independent companies with sharpened strategic focus to amplify areas of operational strength.

Gap says it's taking the Athleta and Janie and Jack brands international and is starting to look for franchising partners outside the U.S.

Management also sees a path to $10B and beyond for the Old Navy brand through opportunities churned up via the separation path.

The most interesting part of the presentation might be the "dis-synergy" projections. Gap is seen churning up $90M to $110M in annual dis-synergies and Old Navy about $70M to $90M. The primary sources of dis-synergy are technology, logistics, stand-alone public company costs and product costs.

