Equinor sells two new crude grades from Mariner, Sverdrup fields

Equinor (EQNR +0.1% ) says it has begun selling crude from two new oilfields in the U.K. North Sea, where the combined production is expected to reach nearly 500K bbl/day in 2020.

EQNR says it started production from the Mariner field in mid-August and lifted the first crude oil cargo from the field on Sept. 4, and is selling the first two Johan Sverdrup crude cargoes for loading in October via a tender process.

The new medium and heavy crude grades with slightly higher sulfur content could fill the market's need for heavier oil after OPEC production cuts and U.S. sanctions against Venezuela and Iran tightened supply globally.

Separately, EQNR says it has started cleaning up the oil spill at its South Riding Point terminal in the Bahamas, which was damaged by Hurricane Dorian, and pledges to accelerate work in the coming days.