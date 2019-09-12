SmileDirectClub flops in U.S. debut

IPO SmileDirectClub (SDC N/A ), a direct competitor of Align Technology (ALGN -2.3% ), stumbles out of the gate in its first day of trading. Shares are down 16% from its $23 offer price on turnover of over 24M.

Adding to the sour mood is a Forbes piece citing governance concerns with its many related transactions with affiliates of Chairman & CEO David Katzman's investment shop, Camelot Venture Group. The company paid Camelot over $3M last year for consulting services, over $8M to a Camelot affiliate for freight costs and $1M to another Camelot affiliate to lease a private plane (pages 157 - 158 in S-1).