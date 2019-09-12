BP planning sale of some oil projects to hit climate target

BP (BP -0.3% ) CEO Bob Dudley says the company plans to sell some oil projects and curb the development of others to align its business with the Paris climate accord.

Senior BP executives met in recent days to discuss how to cut carbon emissions, including a plan to exit the most carbon intensive projects, Dudley told a conference call organized by JPMorgan Chase, but he did not specify which assets were targets because there are "governments and partners involved."

"We are certain we've got a path, it may not be linear, to being consistent with Paris goals," Dudley said on the call. "There are going to be projects that we don't do, things that we might have done in the past."

Dudley mentioned last month's sale of BP's oil and gas fields in Alaska helped the company cut its carbon footprint, but the buyer said it would invest more in the fields than BP had planned, potentially increasing production and raising emissions in the process.