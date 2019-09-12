Whitney Tilson passes on three cannabis picks

Whitney Tilson says he's skipping making a recommendation on "silly, overprice dreck" like Tilray (TLRY -0.6% ), but is listening to what Stansberry Research's Tom Carroll has to say about the sector, including the Cannabist Capitalist author's top three picks.

Charlotte's Web (OTCQX:CWBHF): "It's the leader in CBD products, with a five-year lead on everyone else. It has strong brand recognition and great intellectual property on its seeds and strains. And it has far less regulatory uncertainty than most other companies. I think this is a 'must own' in the sector."

Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF): "It's a vertically integrated U.S. player that's very prudent with capital and is growing intelligently with a healthy mix of organic license award wins and acquisitions."

Trulieve (OTCPK:TCNNF): "It's the dominant cannabis company in Florida, which has a robust, limited-license medical cannabis program and a population that is rapidly adopting medicinal cannabis solutions. It recently started venturing into more states and is one of the few companies turning a real profit. Also, I think it's a strong candidate to be acquired – probably one of the first to get snapped up in the coming wave of consolidation."