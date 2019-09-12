Siemens exec Sen favorite to lead new energy business - Reuters

Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY -0.4% ) board member Michael Sen is the front-runner to lead its new standalone energy business, which would remove one of the favorites from the race to succeed Joe Kaeser as Siemens CEO, Reuters reports.

The move could clear the way for Siemens COO Roland Busch to lead the company if Kaeser, who has led the company since 2013, leave his post when his contract expires early in 2021, according to the report.

Sen, who spent two years at Germany's E.ON before returning to Siemens in 2017, also has run the Siemens Gamesa renewable energy business, which will be rolled into the new company.

If correct, current power and gas unit head Lisa Davis would be out of the running to lead the new business.