Telecom Italia chairman mulls resignation

Telecom Italia (OTCPK:TIAJF) Chairman Fulvio Conti is considering a resignation.

He's been in place only since May 2018, but says he's thinking about exiting "in light of the renewed climate of trust and collaboration within the board and between the shareholders."

That follows a tumultuous year marked by the company's dispute with its top shareholder, French media giant Vivendi (VIVHY +1.3% ).

The exit could help presage a broader deal on governance that could include peace with state investor CDP.

Conti's resignation could be announced at a TI board meeting set for Sept. 26.