Bond yields continue big move higher

The 10-year Treasury yield whooshed lower earlier today after the ECB announced a rate cut and new wave of QE. That's reversed in a big way, with the yield now higher by 5.5 basis points on the session to 1.79%. TLT -0.7% , TBT +1.4%

That means the 10-year yield has climbed a whopping 35 basis points in the handful of sessions since Labor Day - if there's been a sharper move higher in recent (or distant) memory, we can't think of it.

Today's move has brought the 30-year yield up to 2.26%, meaning the Fed Funds rate at 2.25% in no longer the largest number across the yield curve.

Not complaining are the banks - the SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) is up about 8% since returning from Labor Day weekend.

