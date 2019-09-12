Trump meets with refining CEOs to seek biofuels concessions - Reuters

Pres. Trump met today with the heads of refiners Valero Energy (VLO +1.9% ) and Marathon Petroleum (MPC -1.8% ) in an attempt to seek concessions in ongoing negotiations over U.S. biofuels policy, Reuters reports.

VLO's Joe Gorder and MPC's Gary Heminger asked Trump for solutions to help the refining industry cope with the cost of rising biofuel blending mandates, including potentially capping the price of blending credits refiners must acquire to comply, according to the report.

Trump has struggled to satisfy the conflict among agricultural and oil interests, key political constituencies that helped elect him in 2016 and which he hopes to retain in the 2020 election.

The White House reportedly will meet with U.S. Senators from key farm states later today and Friday to continue discussions on the issue.

ETFs: CORN, FUE