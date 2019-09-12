Facebook updates policy on limiting expression

Facebook (FB -0.4% ) has issued a policy update, "expanding the values that serve as the basis for our Community Standards."

That post by Facebook policy rep Monika Bickert covers the guideposts for what is and isn't allowed on the platform.

The company is reiterating its commitment to expression, but says when it limits expression it's in service of one or more of four values: authenticity, safety, privacy and dignity.

For example, the company doesn't want people misrepresenting who they are or what they're doing; it won't allow expression that threatens people or "has the potential to intimidate, exclude or silence others"; and it expects that "people will respect the dignity of others and not harass or degrade others."

The standards apply globally, Bickert says.