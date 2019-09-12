Baker Hughes hit with grand jury indictment over toxic chemicals

An Alaska grand jury has indicted Baker Hughes (BHGE +1.7% ), two subsidiaries and a company manager for 25 felony charges of assault relating to toxic chemical releases during the 2014 construction of a chemical transfer facility in Kenai.

The Alaska Attorney General's office says construction crew at the site were repeatedly exposed to toxic chemicals, but the company failed to respond to worker complaints until several were taken to hospital following a "large exposure event."

If convicted, BHGE and its units could face $2.5M in fines, and the employee could face 20 years in prison and a $250K fine if convicted of the most serious allegations.