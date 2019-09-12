Google Search prioritizes original stories

Google (GOOG +1.5% )(GOOGL +1.5% ) Search is adjusting the news results so that original reporting gets a more prominent and longer-lasting spot at the top of relevant searches.

In a corporate blog post, the company says the change will elevate the original publication behind a story rather than the resulting reblogs, which could quickly push the breaking story out of the top spots.

In other Alphabet news, the National Labor Relations Board has ordered the company to tell employees that they have the right to openly discuss political and workplace concerns.

The action followed a federal regulator agreement on a proposed settlement on employee free speech complaints.