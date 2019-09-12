Talos Energy approved for more exploration offshore Mexico

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) says it received a two-year contract extension and regulatory approvals for additional exploration activities on Block 7 offshore Mexico's Sureste basin.

The National Hydrocarbons Commission of Mexico approves a modified exploration plan in which the Talos-led consortium - which includes Premier Oil (OTCPK:PMOIF) and Wintershall's Sierra Oil and Gas - retains the acreage covering all its potential exploration targets.

The consortium's Zama asset, which already has been appraised, does not require any extension approval from the Mexican regulator to proceed to final investment decision and then to development.