Duke Energy buys fourth Texas solar project

Duke Energy (DUK +0.5% ) agrees to acquire the 200 MW Rambler solar project in Texas from Canadian Solar's (CSIQ -0.3% ) Recurrent Energy subsidiary, making it DUK's fourth solar generation facility in the state.

Terms of the sale are not disclosed, but construction costs for a project of similar size likely would total ~$400M, according to figures released in January by the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

The project, which is expected to achieve commercial operation in mid-2020, will utilize 733K of CSIQ's high efficiency bifacial BiKu modules across 1,700 acres west of San Angelo, Tex., powering the equivalent of 40K homes.