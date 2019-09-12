Health insurers in red ahead of Dem debate

Health insurers/managed care providers are under modest pressure ahead of tonight's debate between the Democratic frontrunners for President. Joe Biden is advocating a voluntary approach to expanding Medicare coverage to more Americans while Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren want to go "all in" with a single-payer system that would decimate private insurers.
Selected tickers: WellCare Health Plans (WCG -2.3%), UnitedHealth Group (UNH -1.7%), Triple-S Management (GTS -5.8%), Molina Healthcare (MOH -3.6%), Humana (HUM -2.7%), Cigna (CI -1.5%), Centene (CNC -3.8%), Anthem (ANTM -0.5%)
Now read: Triple-S Management (GTS) Presents At 2019 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference - Slideshow »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox