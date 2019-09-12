Health insurers in red ahead of Dem debate

Health insurers/managed care providers are under modest pressure ahead of tonight's debate between the Democratic frontrunners for President. Joe Biden is advocating a voluntary approach to expanding Medicare coverage to more Americans while Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren want to go "all in" with a single-payer system that would decimate private insurers.

Selected tickers: WellCare Health Plans (WCG -2.3% ), UnitedHealth Group (UNH -1.7% ), Triple-S Management (GTS -5.8% ), Molina Healthcare (MOH -3.6% ), Humana (HUM -2.7% ), Cigna (CI -1.5% ), Centene (CNC -3.8% ), Anthem (ANTM -0.5% )