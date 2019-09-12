UAW corruption case broadens

Sep. 12, 2019
  • The Department of Justice charged the 10th person in relation to its multiyear investigation of union corruption.
  • A regional director with the UAW was accused of embezzling union funds and other related fraud charges.
  • Last week, federal agents raided the house of UAW President Gary Jones, but no charges have been filed against him yet.
  • Amid the corruption developments, the UAW is deep into negotiations with Detroit automakers Ford (F +0.2%), General Motors (GM -0.8%) and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU +1.4%) on a new labor contract.
