UAW corruption case broadens
Sep. 12, 2019
- The Department of Justice charged the 10th person in relation to its multiyear investigation of union corruption.
- A regional director with the UAW was accused of embezzling union funds and other related fraud charges.
- Last week, federal agents raided the house of UAW President Gary Jones, but no charges have been filed against him yet.
- Amid the corruption developments, the UAW is deep into negotiations with Detroit automakers Ford (F +0.2%), General Motors (GM -0.8%) and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU +1.4%) on a new labor contract.