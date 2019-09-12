FTS International, MRC Global, ProPetro all downgraded at Cowen

FTS International (FTSI -12.6% ) plunges after Cowen analyst Marc Bianchi downgrades shares to Market Perform from Outperform with a $5 price target, saying the company no longer offers sufficient upside as its fracking market economics do not work amid an already oversupplied market.

Bianchi also downgrades MRC Global (MRC -3.2% ) to Market Perform with a $14 price target following the company's reduced Q3 revenue outlook and comments that previous guidance can no longer be relied upon.

Cowen also cuts ProPetro (PUMP +0.7% ) to Market Perform with an $11 target, noting the company has passed its 30-day review period since announcing an internal issue and no update has been given.

FTSI's average Sell Side Rating is Hold, its Seeking Alpha Authors Rating is Neutral, and its Quant Rating is Very Bearish.