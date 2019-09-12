Broadcom -1.7% after cautious outlook in Q3 report

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) beat profit expectations yet again in fiscal Q3 earnings as revenues came in in line with near double-digit growth.

Shares are off 1.7% after hours.

Analysts had lowered the bar over the past quarter, with a few dozen downward revisions in expectations for EPS and revenues.

Revenues grew 9% and were roughly flat sequentially, at $5.515B. Gross margin was 55%, up from a year-ago 51.7% and down slightly from last quarter's 56%.

Operating income fell to $865M from a year-ago $1.34B and last quarter's $970M.

Revenue by segment: Semiconductor solutions, $4.35B (down 5%); Infrastructure software, $1.14B (up 132%); IP Licensing, $22M (up 633%).

Free cash flow was $2.31B (up 8%); operating cash flow was $2.42B while capex was $112M. The company returned $2B-plus to shareholders via $1.1B in dividends and $1B in share buybacks/eliminations.

It's sticking with full-year guidance for revenue of $22.5B (vs. consensus for $22.6B) with an operating margin (non-GAAP) of 52.5%. "We remain fully committed to maintaining our investment grade credit rating and, looking forward, we intend to focus on deleveraging our balance sheet."

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

Press release