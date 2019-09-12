Saia continues terminal expansion

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) says it plans to open three new Saia LTL Freight terminals.

The company plans for terminals in Erie, Pennsylvania and Buffalo, New York and Albany, New York.

With the addition of these three terminals, the company will have opened 16 new facilities in the Northeast since expansion in this region began in May 2017. Three additional openings are planned through the end of the year, including a new facility in Southern California.

A fourth terminal is being relocated in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania terminal to a larger facility later this month.

