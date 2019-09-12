Stocks climb amid easing U.S.-China tensions, ECB stimulus

Stocks finished higher but eased off earlier gains, following a further de-escalation of U.S.-China trade tensions and a new round of stimulus measures by the European Central Bank.

Trump's "gesture of good will" in delaying his Oct. 1 round of tariff increases was followed up by a report that the president's advisers were considering an interim trade deal, but the report was refuted, helping spoil an early rally effort.

The trade-sensitive materials (+0.7%), information technology (+0.5%) and consumer discretionary (+0.5%) sectors topped today's leaderboard, while energy (-0.6%) was the biggest laggard as WTI October crude oil closed -1.2% to $55.09/bbl after sinking nearly 3% yesterday.

U.S. Treasury yields fell early alongside the 10-year German bund yield after news of the ECB's latest stimulus plans but eventually rebounded strongly as the German bund yield turned around and the U.S. reported a stronger than forecast 0.3% increase in August core CPI.

The U.S. two-year yield ended 5 bps higher to 1.72% and the 10-year yield jumped 6 bps to 1.79%, while the U.S. Dollar Index fell 0.3% to 98.37, pressured by a rebound in the euro.