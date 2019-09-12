WeWork insiders, investors want Neumann limits

WeWork's (WE) execs, advisors, and investors are considering steps to curb the voting power of founder Adam Neumann, according to FT sources.

The group also wants to remove Neumann's wife from participating in succession planning.

Sources say Neumann has been in regular contact with SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBF,OTCPK:SFTBY) CEO Masayoshi Son to work on a solution. SoftBank is WeWork's largest backer. SoftBank could agree to a capital infusion that would help WeWork push its IPO back to a later date.

Deal talks are early and could still change.