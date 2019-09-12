Ritter Pharma's RP-G28 flunks late-stage study

Thinly traded nano cap Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) is poised for a significant down move after announcing that a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating lead candidate RP-G28 for the treatment of lactose intolerance (LI) failed to achieve the primary endpoint.

RP-G28 did not separate from placebo as measured by the change from baseline in LI symptom composite score at day 61, the primary objective. Specifically, the mean reduction in the treatment group was 3.159 compared to a reduction of 3.420 in the control group (p=0.106).

The first secondary endpoint, the proportion of patients with meaningful reductions in LI symptom composite scores at day 61, was also not met.

The company plans to complete the data analysis before deciding on next steps.

RP-G28, a highly purified galactooligosaccharide, is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon.