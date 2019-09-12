Celgene's CC-486 successful in late-stage AML study

A Phase 3 clinical trial, QUAZAR AML-001, evaluating Celgene's (NASDAQ:CELG) CC-486 (azacitidine) as maintenance therapy in newly diagnosed patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) who achieved first complete response (CR) or complete response with incomplete blood count recovery (CRi) with induction chemotherapy (with or without consolidation) met the primary endpoint of overall survival.

The key secondary endpoint of relapse-free survival was also met.

No new safety signals were observed.

The results will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference.

The company says CC-486 is a cytidine nucleoside analogue that incorporates into DNA and RNA and is believed to kill rapidly dividing cancer cells via DNA hypomethylation (loss of a methyl group in the cytosine base).