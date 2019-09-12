Palladium settles above $1,600/oz. for first time ever

Palladium prices finish at the highest level on record, with December Comex futures settling +3.1% to $1,604.80/oz. after climbing as high as $1,616.50, on concerns over tight supplies due to possible labor problems at South African mines.

South Africa’s main platinum mining union earlier this week said wage talks with major mining companies were deadlocked.

"On a fundamental basis for platinum and palladium in particular there are the ongoing wage negotiations taking place in South Africa," says Suki Cooper, precious metals analyst at Standard Chartered Bank, adding that "given that the palladium market is already undersupplied, any incremental losses in production are likely to only tighten the market further."

The rally in palladium, which used in vehicle pollution-control devices, comes despite data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers which showed that China’s total auto sales fell 6.9% Y/Y to 1.96M.

