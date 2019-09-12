New U.S. laws needed to boost carbon capture tech, Oxy Petroleum CEO says

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) plans to move toward a carbon neutral production model, but new U.S. laws are needed to support carbon capture technologies that would help fight global warming, CEO Vicki Hollub says.

She urged attendees at a Oil and Gas Climate Initiative conference in Chicago today to ask Congress to support legislation to facilitate the permitting and development of carbon capture sequestration projects, saying such a bill could give the technology a funding boost similar that already received by solar, wind and other technologies.

OXY - which injects 2.6B cf/day of carbon dioxide in the Permian Basin to aid in crude oil extraction - will expand efforts to capture carbon, use it in oil extraction and other processes, and store it, offsetting emissions from oil production and use, Hollub said.