U.S. nat gas price to fall to lowest levels since 1970s - IHS Markit

An oversupply of natural gas in the U.S. will push the 2020 average Henry Hub price down below $2/MMBtu for the year, the lowest average in real terms since the 1970s, IHS Markit says in a new report.

Despite robust domestic demand and rising levels of exports, it will not be enough to absorb production that has grown by more than 14B cf/day since January 2018, IHS Markit says, expecting U.S. production to average more than 90B cf/day in 2019 and 2020.

IHS forecasts Henry Hub average gas prices next year will drop to $1.92/MMBtu after coming in at $2.62/MMBtu so far in 2019.

"It is simply too much too fast," says IHS Markit executive director Sam Andrus. "Nearly all the growth in U.S. natural gas demand over the next few years will come from LNG exported to other countries. The added supply from the Permian will match if not exceed those volumes."

ETFs: UNG, UGAZ, DGAZ, BOIL, GASL, FCG, KOLD, UNL, GASX, GAZB, GAZ