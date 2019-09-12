China makes biggest U.S. soybean purchases since June - Reuters

Chinese importers bought at least 10 cargoes of soybeans, or 600K metric tons, the country's biggest purchases since at least June, in another indication that trade tensions between the U.S. and China may be easing, Reuters reports, citing U.S. traders with direct knowledge of the deals.

The purchases will be shipped from U.S. Pacific Northwest export terminals from October to December, according to the report.

Also, the latest USDA crop production report pegged U.S. soybean production for the 2019-20 marketing year at 3.63B bushels, below last month's estimate of 3.68B, citing a lower yield forecast of 47.9B bu/acre.

Benchmark Chicago soybean futures jumped to one-month highs today, with the actively traded November contract in its sharpest rally since May; November futures rose $0.29 to $8.95 3/4, and January futures gained $0.28% to $9.09.

