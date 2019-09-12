Paulson's gold group urges more deals, lower costs

The gold investor group led by hedge fund manager John Paulson says "significantly mismanaged" gold mining companies (NYSEARCA:GDX) could unlock $13B in value through mergers and cost cuts.

The Shareholders Gold Council of 18 investors says the median spending of senior gold producers is double that of mining companies that produce other metals, including Vale, the world's largest iron ore producer.

"Gold producers are significantly mismanaged from a G&A perspective [and] gold company boards need to do a better job holding management teams to account," according to the council's analysis, adding the potential to create more value is highest among mid-tier miners which were found to be "most inefficient" in managing costs.

Of the 12 senior gold producers cited, Polymetal (OTCPK:AUCOY) and Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) had the highest spending - 17.5% and 11% of EBITDA, respectively - while the most spending among mid-tier companies was posted by Golden Star Resources (NYSEMKT:GSS) at 33%.

