Vaping restrictions likely coming to NJ

New Jersey could become the latest state to restrict e-cigarette use, with Governor Phil Murphy launching a task force to find ways to curb vaping.

The CDC has already narrowed its investigation of mysterious vaping-related lung disease to 380 cases, which doctors say resembles lipoid pneumonia.

Earlier this week, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo proposed banning flavored e-cigarettes - following a ban imposed in Michigan last week - while San Francisco took it one step further in June, prohibiting the sale of all e-cigs starting in 2020.

