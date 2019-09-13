WeWork set to list shares on Nasdaq

After much debate on if and how to IPO, WeWork's (WE) parent company has chosen to list its shares on Nasdaq and introduce sweeping changes in its governance, in the face of tepid interest from investors.

Those could include curbing the voting power of founder Adam Neumann, as well as removing his wife - also a co-founder - from participating in succession planning.

Sources told WSJ that WeWork would officially begin marketing shares to investors next week ahead of a trading debut the week of Sept. 23.