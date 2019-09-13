France calls for EU rules on cryptos

Sep. 13, 2019 3:55 AM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (FB)FBBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor10 Comments
  • As Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) aims to get a payment system license from Switzerland's FINMA, France said it will block the crypto's development until consumer risk and governments' monetary sovereignty were addressed.
  • Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire added that the EU should introduce a common set of rules to govern virtual currencies and urged the creation of a European "public digital currency."
  • Facebook unveiled plans for Libra in June, triggering concerns about shifting control over the economy from governments and central banks to big business.
