France calls for EU rules on cryptos
Sep. 13, 2019 3:55 AM ET
- As Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) aims to get a payment system license from Switzerland's FINMA, France said it will block the crypto's development until consumer risk and governments' monetary sovereignty were addressed.
- Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire added that the EU should introduce a common set of rules to govern virtual currencies and urged the creation of a European "public digital currency."
- Facebook unveiled plans for Libra in June, triggering concerns about shifting control over the economy from governments and central banks to big business.