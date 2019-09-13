M.D.C. Holdings reports net new order activity

M.D.C. Holdings (NYSE:MDC) reports net new home orders of 1,418 (+63% Y/Y) for first two months of the 2019 third quarter vs. 868 for the same period in 2018.

The increase was driven by a 40% improvement in the monthly sales absorption rate to 3.75 and a 17% increase in the average number of active subdivisions to 189.

The company believes it is well positioned for a strong close to the 2019 fiscal year due to the continued strength in order activity.

Source: Press Release