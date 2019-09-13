Contango announces public offering of common stock
Sep. 13, 2019 5:10 AM ETCrescent Energy Company (CRGY)CRGYBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor10 Comments
- Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEMKT:MCF) launch an underwritten public offering of shares of its common stock.
- Underwriters will have an option to purchase additional shares of common stock.
- Net proceeds will be used to fund the cash portion of the purchase price for the previously announced pending acquisition of certain oil and gas properties from Will Energy Corporation and the balance to reduce borrowings under its revolving credit facility or invest in short-term securities.
- If the pending acquisition is not consummated, the company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including funding future potential acquisitions or a portion of its 2019 capital program.
- Source: Press Release