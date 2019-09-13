Futures extend gains with stocks at highs

The Dow this session is looking to surpass an intraday record high of 27,398.68, while the S&P 500 is closing in on its previous record of 3,027.98, as the rally continues with stock index futures ahead by 0.2% .

Leading the rise is new round of bond-buying at the ECB, positive developments on the U.S.-China trade front, and a tame inflation reading Thursday morning that cleared the way for a Fed rate cut next week.

U.S. Treasury bond yields are also extending their seemingly-relentless advance, topping the 1.8% mark in early European trading to reach their highest level since late July.