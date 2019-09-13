B&G Foods prices upsized public offering of senior notes due 2027

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) has priced registered public offering of $550M of 5.25% senior notes due 2027 at 100% of their face value.

The notes will be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by certain subsidiaries of B&G Foods.

The offering is expected to close on September 26.

The company estimates net proceeds to be ~$542.6M and intends to use it together with the proceeds of additional borrowings under B&G Foods’ proposed first lien senior secured term loan facility, to redeem all of B&G Foods’ outstanding 4.625% senior notes due 2021, repay a portion of B&G Foods’ borrowings under its revolving credit facility, pay related fees and expenses and for general corporate purposes.

