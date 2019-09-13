Uber prices upsized $1.2B senior notes offering

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) has priced $1.2B (from$750M) of 7.500% Senior Notes due 2027.

The sale of the notes is expected to close on September 17.

The notes will accrue interest payable semiannually in arrears on March 15 and September 15 of each year, beginning on March 15, 2020, at a rate of 7.500% per year.

Uber intends to use the proceeds to fund a portion of the pending acquisition of Careem.

Uber shares are down 0.06% pre-market.

