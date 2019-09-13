Heska prices $75M convertible debt offering

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) prices its $75M aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2026 (the "Notes") in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers.

Initial purchasers are granted a 13-day option to purchase up to an additional $11.25M of Notes.

Initial conversion rate is 11.5434 common shares per $1,000 principal amount of Notes (~$86.63/share).

Net proceeds of ~$72.1M will be used to repay all outstanding indebtedness under its existing credit facility and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Closing date is September 17.