YRC Worldwide provides operational update
Sep. 13, 2019 7:04 AM ETYellow Corporation (YELL)YELLBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) updates on certain operating metrics for the first two months of Q3.
- The company says YRC Freight less-than-truckload tonnage per day fell ~3.3% Y/Y in July and LTL tonnage per day decreased ~3.6% compared in August.
- LTL revenue per hundredweight and LTL revenue per shipment increased approximately 1.6% and 0.8%, respectively, for the two-month period.
- For the regional segment, LTL tonnage per day decreased ~1.5% in July and fell 4.4% in august. Quarter-to-date through August, LTL revenue per hundredweight decreased ~0.4%. LTL revenue per shipment remained flat when compared to last year.
- “Our pricing strategy remains disciplined even with the softer overall economy," notes YRC Worldwide CEO Darren Hawkins.
