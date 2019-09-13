YRC Worldwide provides operational update

Sep. 13, 2019 7:04 AM ETYellow Corporation (YELL)YELLBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) updates on certain operating metrics for the first two months of Q3.
  • The company says YRC Freight less-than-truckload  tonnage per day fell ~3.3% Y/Y in July and LTL tonnage per day decreased ~3.6% compared in August.
  • LTL revenue per hundredweight and LTL revenue per shipment increased approximately 1.6% and 0.8%, respectively, for the two-month period.
  • For the regional segment, LTL tonnage per day decreased ~1.5% in July and fell 4.4% in august. Quarter-to-date through August, LTL revenue per hundredweight decreased ~0.4%. LTL revenue per shipment remained flat when compared to last year.
  • “Our pricing strategy remains disciplined even with the softer overall economy," notes YRC Worldwide CEO Darren Hawkins.
  • Source: Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.