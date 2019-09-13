RH sets terms on convertible notes offering

RH (NYSE:RH) says $300M of 0.00% convertible notes due 2024 will feature a 25% conversion premium to yesterday’s closing stock price of $169.12.

RH also granted the initial purchaser of the notes a 13-day option to purchase $50M more of the notes, for a total potential offering size of up to $350M.

The sale of the notes is expected to settle on September 17.

In connection with the offering of the notes, RH has entered into convertible note hedge and warrant transactions on terms that have the effect of limiting earnings dilution. RH shareholders aren't expected to see earnings dilution until the share price is above approximately $338.24.

RH expects to use the net proceeds from the offering to pay the costs of the convertible note hedge and warrant transactions, retire debt, reduce outstanding credit facility borrowings and for general corporate purposes.

Shares of RH are up 41% YTD.

