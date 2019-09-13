Mallinckrodt analysis shows cost-effectiveness of Acthar Gel for late-line MS relapses

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) announces the results of a retrospective analysis of the cost of Acthar Gel (repository corticotropin injection) when used as late-treatment for multiple sclerosis (MS) relapses in adults that, its says, demonstrates its cost-effectiveness compared to other late-line treatments despite similar average annual cost.

On a cost per response basis (defined as no additional relapse treatments within 30 days but including MS-related inpatient and outpatient treatment and medication costs) the cost of Acthar Gel was $141,870 versus $253,331 for plasmapheresis (PMP) and intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIg). The response rate in the Acthar Gel group was 86.6% compared to 49.9% for PMP/IVIg.