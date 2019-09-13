Halozyme reports positive results from Perjeta + Herceptin combination study

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) announces that the global phase III FeDeriCa study conducted by Genentech, met its primary endpoint. The study investigated a fixed-dose combination of pertuzumab (Perjeta) and trastuzumab (Herceptin) for subcutaneous administration using Halozyme's ENHANZE drug delivery technology in combination with intravenous chemotherapy.

The study results demonstrated non-inferior levels of Perjeta in the blood (pharmacokinetics) compared to standard intravenous (IV) infusion of Perjeta plus Herceptin and chemotherapy in patients with HER2-positive early breast cancer.

The study also demonstrated that new fixed-dose combination significantly reduced administration time.

Full data from the FeDeriCa study will be submitted to the FDA and the EMA.