Roche's Ocrevus shows sustained benefit in MS extension studies

Long-term data from three Phase 3 extension studies evaluating Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) unit Genentech's Ocrevus (ocrelizumab) in patients with relapsing and primary progressive multiple sclerosis (MS) showed a sustained treatment benefit. Specifically, patients receiving Ocrevus continuously for six years or more experienced reduced risk of disability progression with no additional safety signals. The results were presented at ECTRIMS in Stockholm.

The CD20-directed cytolytic antibody, dosed every six months, is the only therapy approved for both relapsing (including relapsing-remitting MS) and active, or relapsing, secondary progressive MS (and clinically isolated syndrome in the U.S.) and primary progressive MS.