Ford's electrifying truck plans

Ford (NYSE:F) thinks it may have an advantage over peers in electric trucks. The company is on track to introduce a hybrid F-150 next year and an electric F-150 not too far after. There is some thought that the electric F-Series could be a work truck, with its batteries functioning as a job site power source.

Ford's electric truck timetable is ahead of General Motors (NYSE:GM), which has plans to introduce an electric pickup within two years, and potentially Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) has no plans at all for an electric Ram, while Toyota (NYSE:TM) reportedly thinks the business case for an electric pickup in the U.S. is weak.

Of note, Ford also has the next-gen Rivian platform to lean on a certain date as it bets on strong demand for the new segment.

Who will be the electric truck winner?