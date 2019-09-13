Commodities  | Top News

China excludes U.S. soybeans, pork from additional tariffs

China's Ministry of Commerce says it will exempt soybeans, pork and other agricultural products from the U.S. from additional tariffs, in the latest move to ease trade tensions before the two countries restart trade talks next month.

China says it is responding to Pres. Trump's decision to delay tariffs by two weeks.

The farm goods add to 16 types of U.S. products that will be exempt from tariffs; the exemption will be valid for a year to Sept. 16, 2020.

China says domestic firms have started inquires about prices on U.S. soybeans and pork; Chinese importers reportedly bought 600K metric tons of soybeans for shipments from U.S. Pacific Northwest export terminals from October to December.

