Goldman swaps Prudential for Voya on Conviction List

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) has a better chance of topping expectations this year, as well as 2020 and 2021, says Goldman, citing expense cuts, share count reduction, and the addition of a large recordkeeping contract.

Checking Prudential (NYSE:PRU), the team says that while "near-term negativity" is already priced in, the shares do not have many catalysts in the next six months outside of earnings beats.