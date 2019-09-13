Goldman swaps Prudential for Voya on Conviction List

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) has a better chance of topping expectations this year, as well as 2020 and 2021, says Goldman, citing expense cuts, share count reduction, and the addition of a large recordkeeping contract.
Checking Prudential (NYSE:PRU), the team says that while "near-term negativity" is already priced in, the shares do not have many catalysts in the next six months outside of earnings beats.
Voya's price target is raised to $68 from $59 (26% upside), while Prudential's is trimmed to $99 from $107 (still 12% upside).
