Goldman cuts Apple on TV+ trial

Goldman Sachs cuts its Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) target from $187 to $165 and maintains a Neutral rating.

Analyst Rod Hall says the plan to offer a trial period for Apple TV+ is "likely to have a material negative impact" on ASPs and EPS.

Apple will offer one free year of TV+ with the purchase of certain types of hardware. Hall expects Apple to account for the trial as a $60 discount to the hardware/services bundle.