Goldman cuts Apple on TV+ trial

Goldman Sachs cuts its Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) target from $187 to $165 and maintains a Neutral rating.
Analyst Rod Hall says the plan to offer a trial period for Apple TV+ is "likely to have a material negative impact" on ASPs and EPS.
Apple will offer one free year of TV+ with the purchase of certain types of hardware. Hall expects Apple to account for the trial as a $60 discount to the hardware/services bundle.
Apple shares are down 0.5% pre-market to $221.98. The company has an Outperform average Sell Side rating.
