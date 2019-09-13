Subcutaneous Herceptin/Perjeta on par with IV infusion in late-stage study

A Phase 3 clinical trial, FeDeriCa, evaluating the subcutaneous (SC) administration of a fixed-dose combination of Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) Herceptin (trastuzumab) and Perjeta (pertuzumab) plus chemo in patients with HER2-positive early-stage breast cancer showed it to be non-inferior to standard intravenous (IV) infusion plus chemo with no new safety signals.

SC administration takes ~eight minutes for the initial loading dose and ~five minutes for each subsequent maintenance dose compared to ~150 minutes for the loading IV dose and 60 - 150 minutes for subsequent maintenance infusions.

Complete data will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference and to global regulatory authorities.

Subcutaneous administration of the biologics is enabled by Halozyme Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:HALO) ENHANZE technology.